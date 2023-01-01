$12,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L, PWR S/ROOF, LEATHER INT
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
223,117KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9500734
- VIN: 5J6RE4H73AL810685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,117 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful reliable AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Power sunroof
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power drivers seat
USB port
Satellite radio
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Sun/Moonroof
