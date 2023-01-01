Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

223,117 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L, PWR S/ROOF, LEATHER INT

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L, PWR S/ROOF, LEATHER INT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,117KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9500734
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H73AL810685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful reliable AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Power sunroof

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power drivers seat

USB port

Satellite radio

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

