If you are looking for a reliable AWD suv that comes Certified and includes Warranty, also has very low mileage, had only one owner and in an exceptional condition then you found it.This beautiful 2010 Mazda Tribute is in great condition, comes CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeHas super low only 84k kms and had single owner - Carfax verified.V6, 3.0L engine with AWD provides lots of power with reasonable gas mileageFeatures include power seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, AC, roof rails, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys/fobs, running boards, trailer hitch and much more ...Beautiful, most wanted color combination shiny silver exterior on black cloth mint interiorsmoke free, odor free vehiclePerfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.Please call 705-826-6777 for appointmentswww.autorepublic.caFollowing warranty is included with no extra charge: Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 monthsWE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome!No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.Mechanical and Powertrain3.0L iVCT 24-valve V6 flex-fuel engine6-speed automatic transmission w/ODBattery saverElectronic 4-wheel driveIndependent MacPherson strut front suspensionMulti-link rear suspension -inc: dual lateral links, trailing armsFront/rear stabilizer barsEngine speed-sensing electric pwr rack & pinion steeringPwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakesSafety4-wheel antilock brake systemElectronic brakeforce distributionRoll stability controlSide-impact door beamsFront/rear crumple zonesTriple-H body constructionDaytime running lightsDriver & front passenger advanced front airbags w/driver seat position sensor, passenger weight sensorsSide curtain airbags w/rollover protectionSide impact airbagsFront & rear door slam lock3-point seat belts for all seating positionsFront safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners w/force limitersChildproof rear door locksRear seat child seat lower anchors & tethers (LATCH system)ISO FIX/LATCH floor child seat anchorRear seatback reinforcementInteriorFront reclining leather heated bucket seats-inc: 6-way pwr driver adjust, manual driver lumbar support, seat height, adjustable headrests60/40 split folding rear seat w/adjustable headrestsFull floor carpetingDriver footrestCenter floor console w/covered storage, (2) cup holdersLeather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/mounted cruise controls, audio control switchEngine immobilizer theft-deterrent systemAnti-theft perimeter alarmInstrumentation-inc: tachometer, dual trip odometersBlack gauges-inc: white lettering, nighttime illuminationPwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature, lockoutAccessory delay -inc: interior lights off, battery saverRemote hood releaseAir conditioningRear heater ductsRear window defroster w/timerTwo-tone instrument panel & dashAmbient temp gaugeDual rear cup holdersFront/rear door storage pockets w/front door bottle holdersSunvisors w/single blade, driver & passenger covered illuminated vanity mirrorsElectrochromatic rearview mirror -inc: rear view display, universal garage door openerDriver & front passenger seatback pockets(2) cargo area coat hooksRetractable cargo coverChrome door handlesExteriorTemporary T145/90R17 spare tire w/steel wheelPwr sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade, one touch open/closeRoof rack w/cross barsMolded-in color painted two tone bumpersBlack front grille w/chrome grille barsFolding pwr heated mirrorsAuto on/off halogen headlightsFront fog lampsPrivacy glass-inc: rear door, quarter panel, rear gate glassFlip-up liftgate window2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers2-speed fixed intermittent rear wiper w/washerBody-color door handlesCapless fuel fillerAUTO REPUBLICQuality Certified Pre-Owned VehiclesOMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.Certified, Safety Inspected, Multy-point inspection, vehicle detailed, Local Ontario vehicle, excellent condition, free carproof, no liens, one owner, no odors, non smoker vehicle760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ONAUTO REPUBLICwww.autorepublic.ca
