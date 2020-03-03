Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i,AWD,LOW KILOMETERS

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i,AWD,LOW KILOMETERS

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$7,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,202KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4700148
  • VIN: JF1GH6A64AH825254
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low kilometer, AWD fun to drive little hatchback with cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows and mirrors, AM/FM/CD stereo, steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

