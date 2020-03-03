2010 Subaru Impreza

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Low kilometer, AWD fun to drive little hatchback with cruise control, A/C, power locks, windows and mirrors, AM/FM/CD stereo, steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2