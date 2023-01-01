Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Tundra

225,328 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR5

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 9717691
  2. 9717691
  3. 9717691
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9717691
  • Stock #: 8013A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15AX154526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Gray 2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 4D Double Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V Dual VVT-i


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2022 RAM 1500 Classi...
 12,174 KM
$48,495 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tundra 4...
 225,328 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trail...
 32,952 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory