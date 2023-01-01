$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
2010 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR5
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9717691
- Stock #: 8013A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F15AX154526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Gray 2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 4D Double Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V Dual VVT-i
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.