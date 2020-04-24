2011 BMW 7 Series

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
If you are looking for a luxury full size sedan that looks and drives like brand new, with only a portion of the price of a brand new one, then you found it!This 2011 BMW 750i xDrive is in exceptional condition, comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeMint beige top quality leather interior, smoke free, odor free, pet free, even hard to find any signs of use Body is super clean, free of any major scratches dents or any other blemishes Beautiful Beige paint is still shining like new400HP 4.4L biturbo V8 provides mind blowing power with xDrive AWD system the car is unstoppable in snow or any other road conditionsHas very low - only 115k KMS, and never been in accidents- CARFAX VERIFIEDLoaded with heads-up display, power leather heated and cooled seats with memory, suction doors, gear paddle shifts, 360 degree cameras, front and back parking sensors, Sport Sport Plus Dynamic and Comfort suspension modes, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruse control, Climate control, heated and power adjustable steering wheel, heal descent control, power tailgate and much more ...Comes with two original keys and booksAll maintenance is up to date with dealerPlease call 705-826-6777 for appointmentsAvailable extended warranty up to 48 months WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome! No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. We have flexible works hours to accommodate appointments even during evenings and weekends*** To stop COVID 19 spread together AUTO REPUBLIC is committed to disinfecting the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves upon request. Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.*** Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.Mechanical & Power-train Start/stop button xDrive all wheel drive system Aluminum front & rear subframes Front multi-link double-wishbone aluminum suspension Rear multi-link integral-V aluminum suspension Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers Driving dynamics control Dynamic damping control Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist, variable-ratio rack-&-pinion pwr steering 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/electronic brake proportioning Electromechanical parking brakeSafety Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: brake fade compensation, start-off assistant, brake drying, brake stand-by, dynamic traction control (DTC), dynamic brake control Corona ring integrated daytime running lights Driver/front passenger dual-threshold dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupant sensor Front side-impact airbags Front & rear head protection system (HPS) Active knee protection BMW Assist w/Bluetooth -inc: (4) year Safety Plan subscription Front & rear park distance control w/graphic display Crash sensor that activates battery safety terminal disconnect of alternator, fuel pump & starter from battery, automatically unlocks doors, turns on hazard & interior lights Front safety belt automatic pretensioners, acoustic belt warning 3-point safety belt system -inc: ALR in all passenger positions Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) on rear outboard seats Child safety rear door locks Emergency interior trunk release handle Tire pressure monitorInterior Multi-contour bucket seats -inc: driver/front passenger 16-way pwr adjustments w/4-way pwr lumbar, articulated upper backrest, adjustable backrest width, adjustable thigh support, driver/front passenger 2-position seat memory, active head restraints w/adjustable side support Front console compartment -inc: coinholder, illumination Rear center armrest w/storage compartment Front & rear floor mats Black Panel display w/LCD main & trip odometer displays & warning indicators in dial faces Electronic analog speedometer & tachometer Condition-based Service display w/additional functions accessible through iDrive system Expanded Check Control vehicle monitor system Pwr windows -inc: key-off operation, "one-touch" open/close, anti-trapping feature iDrive system -inc: on-board computer, controller, (8) programmable memory buttons Vehicle & key memory Owner's manual Hard drive-based Navigation system w/Voice command & Real Time Traffic Information Integrated universal garage door opener 4-zone automatic climate control -inc: solar sensor, automatic recirculation, heat-at-rest, automatic ventilation Rear window defogger Dual cupholders, front & rear Smokers pkg Auto-dimming rearview mirror Front visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Ambiance lighting in front, rear & door panels Fully finished trunkExterior Pwr 2-way tilt/slide glass moonroof w/key-off & "one-touch" operation, sunshade, wind deflector Body-color roof trim strips Body-color bumpers w/hydraulic energy absorbers & (front only) compressible elements Xenon automatic adaptive headlights -inc: dynamic auto-leveling, cornering lights, corona rings Free-form halogen foglights Adaptive brake lights Pathway lighting feature, programmable via vehicle & key memory Body-color pwr folding heated auto-dimming mirrors -inc: 2-position memory, RH automatic tilt-down in reverse Intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers w/adjustable & vehicle-speed-sensitive wiping interval, single-wipe control, windshield-washer system w/heated washer jets Body-color exterior door handles Illuminated exterior door handles & ground illumination Pwr soft-close automatic doorsAUTO REPUBLIC Used Cars Store OMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.Certified, Safety Inspected, Multy-point inspection, new wiper blades, vehicle detailed, Canadian vehicle, excellent condition, free carproof, no liens, no accidents, no odors, non smoker vehicle, no reported accidents.760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ON AUTO REPUBLIC
