Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, ECO MODE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, ECO MODE

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,225KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4815186
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC8B6445890
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful, low kilometer, fuel efficient SUV with Eco driving mode option, alloy wheels, rear tint and roof rack. The added convenience of remote start, climate control, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM CD stereo, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position. It is also equipped with a rear center arm rest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 129,206 KM
$7,695 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XTR,...
 31,056 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 12,825 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Send A Message