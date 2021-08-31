Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet HHR

169,109 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet HHR

2011 Chevrolet HHR

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet HHR

LS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,109KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8040157
  • VIN: 3GCAAAFWXBS613970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 169,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, accident free, fuel efficient, panel cargo van - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Cargo van

Storage compartments in back

Cruise control

A/C

AM/FM CD stereo

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power rear door release

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 7,603 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,677 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma T...
 68,048 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory