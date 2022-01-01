Menu
2011 Chevrolet HHR

205,678 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2011 Chevrolet HHR

2011 Chevrolet HHR

LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, NEW SNOW TIRES

2011 Chevrolet HHR

LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, NEW SNOW TIRES

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,678KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8104402
  VIN: 3GNBABFW9BS570451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, practical and accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Remote start

New snow tire

Weather tech mats

Aftermarket stereo

Power drivers seat

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & child safety locks.

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

