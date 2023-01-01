$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS, LOW KM'S
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,066 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Beautiful low kilometer accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Cruise control
A/C
AM/FM/CD stereo
Telescoping steering wheel
Height Adjustable drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Power trunk release
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
