<p>Beautiful low kilometer accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.</p><p> </p><p>High Value Features:</p><p> </p><p>Low KMs</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>AM/FM/CD stereo</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Height Adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Power trunk release </p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

83,066 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS, LOW KM'S

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS, LOW KM'S

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,066KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5EUXBF320851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,066 KM

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Beautiful low kilometer accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Cruise control

A/C

AM/FM/CD stereo

Telescoping steering wheel

Height Adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Power trunk release 

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2011 Chevrolet Malibu