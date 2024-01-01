Menu
Well maintained and regularly oil sprayed F-150 XLT with 5.0L V8 and 4x4 
Crew cab, 6 seater and rare 6.5ft box 


Low kms, only 178k kms ad never been in accidents - Carfax Verified 
Has a towing package with a hitch and brake controller 


Comes Certified and includes three months warranty 


Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, towing package, fog lights, drop in bed liner, soft rolling tonneau cover, running boards, 20 inch chrome rims, hood deflector and more. 
Link to Youtube Walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8EoU7KaT6Q 


Link to Carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5/yivaCH2T6LQGNsJqlLFGf1OZ1GxDBz 


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments 
www.autorepublic.ca 


Available extended warranty up to 48 months 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) 


Tax and Licensing extra 


Trade-ins are welcome! 


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! 


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. 


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. 
www.autorepublic.ca 


AUTO REPUBLIC 
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles 
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

Used
178,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF5BFC41094

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # FF11178
  Mileage 178,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Ford F-150