2011 Ford Fiesta

A rare find: beautiful Ford Fiesta loaded with power sunroof, heated front seats, Push to start, remote keyless entry, two sets of keys/fobs, alloy rims, Bluetooth, cruise control, cold AC, power locks, windows and mirrors and much more.ONLY 116k KMS and never been in accidents - Carfax VerifiedThe most desirable color combination - shiny blue exterior on black mint interiorA perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.Comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeFuel consumption is as low as 5L per 100 hwy kms1.6L engine provides lots of power with great gas mileage Being Front Wheel Drive the car is great in snow or any other road conditionsPlease call 705-826-6777 for appointments www.autorepublic.caFollowing warranty is included with no extra charge: Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 months WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome! No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. We have flexible works hours to accommodate appointments even during evenings and weekendsMechanical & Powertrain2.5L 16V I4 Duratec engineFront wheel driveBattery saverFront/rear stabilizer barsPwr rack & pinion steering w/electric variable assist4-wheel anti-lock disc brakesEasy Fuel capless fuel fillerSafetyAdvanceTrac (ESC) w/brake actuated traction controlDual front air bags w/occupant classification systemSide-impact air bagsFront/rear side curtain air bagsPersonal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensingSOS post-crash alert systemMyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio muteChild safety rear door locksLATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seat locationsGlow-in-the-dark emergency trunk releaseTire pressure monitoring systemInteriorFront bucket seats4-way manual driver seat2-way manual passenger seat60/40 split spring-assisted rear bench seat -inc: center armrest w/(2) cupholdersFront row center console w/2 tier armrest storageTilt/telescopic steering wheelInstrument cluster -inc: message center w/trip computerPwr windows w/driver one-touch downDelayed accessory pwrSpeed controlPwr remote trunk releaseSecuriLock passive anti-theft systemPerimeter anti-theft systemClimate control w/cabin air filterRear window defroster(2) 12V pwr pointsSunvisors w/visor vanity mirrors(2) front & (2) rear grab handlesDome lamp w/front/rear map lightsIlluminated entryExteriorCompact spare tireFront/rear body-color bumpersChrome front grilleQuad halogen headlampsBlack pwr mirrors w/integrated spotter mirrorsSolar tinted glassSpeed-sensitive windshield wipersBody-color door handlesAUTO REPUBLICQuality Certified Pre-Owned VehiclesOMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.Certified, Safety Inspected, Multy-point inspection, new wiper blades, vehicle detailed, Canadian vehicle, excellent condition, free carproof, no liens, no reported accidents, no odors, non smoker vehicle760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ONAUTO REPUBLICwww.autorepublic.ca
