2011 GMC Sierra 1500

705-826-6777
A rare find: rust fee well maintained truck in excellent conditionComes fully certified and inspected with no extra chargeComes with powerful and reliable 4.8L V8 with 4x4 and impressive towing capacity of up to 8000LBSThis is your perfect choice if you are looking for a reliable truck that looks sharp and drives like newFeatures include AC, cruise control, remote keyless entry, automatic headlights, power windows, locks and mirrors, beautiful chrome rims, chrome running boards, trailer hitch, hood deflector, radio steering wheel controls and moreLink to youtube video: Comes with Cooper Discoverer all terrain tiresTrifold tonneau cover and drop in bed liner are included with no extra chargeThe truck was meticulously maintained by a single owner and never been in accidents - Carfax VerifiedLink to Carfax: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=4tt5JzdOOt6s09...Low mileage, only 157k kms - Carfax VerifiedOver $3k was just spent on repairs including new brakes all around, lower ball joints, upper control arms with ball joints, exhaust manifold gasket, alignment. Beautiful most wanted color combination shiny silver exterior on grey clean interior.Odor free, smoke free truckPerfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.Please call 705-826-6777 for appointmentswww.autorepublic.caFollowing warranty is included with no extra charge:Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 monthsWE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome!No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.*** To stop COVID 19 spread together AUTO REPUBLIC is committed to disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves upon request. Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.***Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.www.autorepublic.ca
