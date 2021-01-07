2011 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
705-826-6777
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
+ taxes & licensing
Rare truck, fully loaded, top of the line and in excellent condition. Desirable and powerful 6.2L V8 403HP engine. 6 speed automatic transmission allows smooth shifting and reasonably gas mileageThis is the truck of your choice if you are looking for something special, something that combines practicality of a truck, luxury options of a limousine and power of a sports car.This 2011 GMC Sierra Denali comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra chargeMost desirable color combination - shiny black exterior on high quality tan leather mint interior smoke free, odor free interiorLoaded with beautiful power sunroof, high quality perforated heated and cooled seats, power adjustable seats with memory, heated steering wheel, Navigation, Backup camera, DVD player with an additional screen for back seats, parking sensors, remote start, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, Bluetooth, cruise control, touch screen, tow mode, trailer hitch, factory brake light controller, dual zone climate control, rear AC/heat, power adjustable pedals, wood steering wheel and dash inserts, premium audio system, 20inch chrome wheels, chrome running boards, fog lights, power locksmirrors and windows, power sliding rear window and more... Link to youtube video: Comes with high quality Bridgestone Dueler tires on 20inch beautiful chrome wheels Drop in box liner and soft tonneau cover are included with no extra chargeThe truck has 165k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified Link to carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en?id=dT3kl6afUuSqWjMu4h+g...Following warranty is included with no extra charge: Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 monthsWE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax & Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome!No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments www.autorepublic.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1