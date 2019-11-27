2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low kilometer, fuel efficient, surprisingly spacious hatchback with tinted windows, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, abs, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information or to arrange a test drive call or email today.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

