2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL, LOW KILOMETER, HATCHBACK

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL, LOW KILOMETER, HATCHBACK

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,100KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4388466
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE9BU126756
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low kilometer, fuel efficient, surprisingly spacious hatchback with tinted windows, cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, abs, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information or to arrange a test drive call or email today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

