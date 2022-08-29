$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2011 Kia Rondo
2011 Kia Rondo
EX LOADED CERTIFIED 7 SEATER LEATHER SUNROOF HEATE
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
161,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9030613
- Stock #: KR11161
- VIN: KNAHH8C68B7332933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,800 KM
Vehicle Description
7 seater with folding 2nd and 3rd row seatsspacious cabin with plenty of head roomvery easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spot.has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gasLoaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, AC with climate control, cruise control, fog lights, alloy wheels, two keys, aluminum roof rack, power locks windows and mirrors and more
Comes Safety Certified and Includes Warranty
Only 161800k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Youtube walk-around video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij9JYxQqrLc
Beautiful color combination shiny beige exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Republic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1