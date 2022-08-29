2011 Kia Rondo

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9030613

9030613 Stock #: KR11161

KR11161 VIN: KNAHH8C68B7332933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 161,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.