2011 Kia Rondo

161,800 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2011 Kia Rondo

2011 Kia Rondo

EX LOADED CERTIFIED 7 SEATER LEATHER SUNROOF HEATE

2011 Kia Rondo

EX LOADED CERTIFIED 7 SEATER LEATHER SUNROOF HEATE

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9030613
  Stock #: KR11161
  VIN: KNAHH8C68B7332933

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 161,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
7 seater with folding 2nd and 3rd row seatsspacious cabin with plenty of head roomvery easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spot.has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gasLoaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, AC with climate control, cruise control, fog lights, alloy wheels, two keys, aluminum roof rack, power locks windows and mirrors and more


Comes Safety Certified and Includes Warranty


Only 161800k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified


Link to Youtube walk-around video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij9JYxQqrLc


Beautiful color combination shiny beige exterior on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

