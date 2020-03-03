Menu
2011 Kia Soul

4U

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,720KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713870
  • VIN: KNDJT2A22B7291151
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Trades Welcome!
Financing available(o.a.c)
This has curb appeal! Very clean Kia Soul! Excellent condition inside and out!
Come take a look at this sweet ride!
Power locks, keyless entry, roof rack aftermarket Kia Soul mats to keep your floors clean, it’s got it all! Call us and ask if you have any further questions!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

