2011 Kia Soul

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Trades Welcome!
Financing available(o.a.c)
This has curb appeal! Very clean Kia Soul! Excellent condition inside and out!
Come take a look at this sweet ride!
Power locks, keyless entry, roof rack aftermarket Kia Soul mats to keep your floors clean, it’s got it all! Call us and ask if you have any further questions!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4