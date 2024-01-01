Menu
<p>Beautiful AWD V6 accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>AWD</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Alloys</p><p>Tint</p><p>Roof rack</p><p>Tow hitch</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks.</p>

2011 Mazda Tribute

148,378 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,378KM
Good Condition
VIN 4F2CY9GG2BKM00520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful AWD V6 accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

AWD

Remote start

Alloys

Tint

Roof rack

Tow hitch

Bluetooth

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

