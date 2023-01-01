Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Sentra

116,727 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1699382409
  2. 1699382409
  3. 1699382410
  4. 1699382410
  5. 1699382408
  6. 1699382404
  7. 1699382407
  8. 1699382409
  9. 1699382405
  10. 1699382401
  11. 1699382409
  12. 1699382408
  13. 1699382402
  14. 1699382408
  15. 1699382405
  16. 1699382391
  17. 1699382396
  18. 1699382398
  19. 1699382403
  20. 1699382404
  21. 1699382404
  22. 1699382400
  23. 1699382386
  24. 1699382401
  25. 1699382406
  26. 1699382399
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,727KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638036
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP9BL692099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,727 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner low kilometer fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High value Features:

 

One owner

Low KM's

AM/FM/CD stereo

Tilt steering wheel

A/C

Rear center arm rest with cup holders

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2011 Nissan Sentra 4...
 116,727 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 23,208 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 96,735 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory