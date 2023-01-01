$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2011 Nissan Sentra
2011 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,727KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10638036
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP9BL692099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,727 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner low kilometer fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High value Features:
One owner
Low KM's
AM/FM/CD stereo
Tilt steering wheel
A/C
Rear center arm rest with cup holders
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2