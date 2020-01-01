2011 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Diameter of tires: 15.0 Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Door pockets: Driver Passenger and Rear Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 348 L Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 195 mm Rear Head Room: 946 mm Overall Width: 1760 mm Wheelbase: 2600 mm Rear Leg Room: 921 mm Front Head Room: 985 mm Front Hip Room: 1346 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1392 mm Rear Hip Room: 1115 mm Front Leg Room: 1059 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1741 kg Overall Length: 4540 mm Overall height: 1465 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1388 mm Curb weight: 1270 kg

