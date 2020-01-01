+ taxes & licensing
844-338-8732
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
844-338-8732
+ taxes & licensing
Get excited about the 2011 Toyota Corolla! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! The following features are included: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2