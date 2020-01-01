Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

131,957 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

CE

Location

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

131,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6214827
  • Stock #: DS6069A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3BC697472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DS6069A
  • Mileage 131,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Get excited about the 2011 Toyota Corolla! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! The following features are included: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Diameter of tires: 15.0
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Door pockets: Driver
Passenger and Rear
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Overall Width: 1760 mm
Wheelbase: 2600 mm
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Front Hip Room: 1346 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1115 mm
Front Leg Room: 1059 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1741 kg
Overall Length: 4540 mm
Overall height: 1465 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1388 mm
Curb weight: 1270 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

