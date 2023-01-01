$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn LT, LOW KM'S, 5 SPEED MANUAL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,430KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9847712
- VIN: 1G1JD5EH1C4125925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometer accident free 5 speed manual sedan - Sold cerified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Cruise control
A/C
AM/FM/CD stereo
Telescoping steering wheel
Height adjustable drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2