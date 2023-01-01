Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

109,430 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT, LOW KM'S, 5 SPEED MANUAL

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT, LOW KM'S, 5 SPEED MANUAL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,430KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847712
  • VIN: 1G1JD5EH1C4125925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer accident free 5 speed manual sedan - Sold cerified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Cruise control

A/C

AM/FM/CD stereo

Telescoping steering wheel

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

