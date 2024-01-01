$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This white beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and packs a punch with its 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring plenty of power for all your adventures. With 127,774 km on the odometer, this Caravan has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle your next family road trip.
This minivan is equipped with the convenient Stow 'n Go seating system, allowing you to quickly and easily fold down the seats for extra cargo space, perfect for hauling everything from luggage to camping gear. Keep your passengers comfortable with features like air conditioning, heated mirrors, and power windows. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favorite tunes on the CD player. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can be confident in your family's well-being.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- Stow 'n Go seating: Transform your minivan from passenger to cargo hauler in seconds.
- ECON mode: Save on fuel and get more miles per gallon.
- 7 Passenger Seating: Plenty of room for the whole family and friends.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected while on the road and enjoy hands-free calling.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear vision even on chilly mornings.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and versatile family vehicle. Visit Auto Choice Sales today to learn more about this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT.
