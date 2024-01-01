Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This white beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and packs a punch with its 3.6L V6 engine, ensuring plenty of power for all your adventures. With 127,774 km on the odometer, this Caravan has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle your next family road trip.</p><p>This minivan is equipped with the convenient Stow n Go seating system, allowing you to quickly and easily fold down the seats for extra cargo space, perfect for hauling everything from luggage to camping gear. Keep your passengers comfortable with features like air conditioning, heated mirrors, and power windows. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favorite tunes on the CD player. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, you can be confident in your familys well-being.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Stow n Go seating:</strong> Transform your minivan from passenger to cargo hauler in seconds.</li><li><strong>ECON mode:</strong> Save on fuel and get more miles per gallon.</li><li><strong>7 Passenger Seating:</strong> Plenty of room for the whole family and friends.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected while on the road and enjoy hands-free calling.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear vision even on chilly mornings.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and versatile family vehicle. Visit Auto Choice Sales today to learn more about this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,774 KM

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
127,774KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXCR262360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

