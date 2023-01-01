Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

195,700 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 10047891
  2. 10047891
  3. 10047891
  4. 10047891
  5. 10047891
  6. 10047891
  7. 10047891
  8. 10047891
  9. 10047891
  10. 10047891
  11. 10047891
  12. 10047891
  13. 10047891
  14. 10047891
  15. 10047891
  16. 10047891
  17. 10047891
  18. 10047891
  19. 10047891
  20. 10047891
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10047891
  • Stock #: FE12195
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D76CKC71674

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FE12195
  • Mileage 195,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Its really easy to book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call or text at 705-826-6777


This Escape comes Carfax Verified, CERTIFIED, and inspected at no extra charge.


This 2012 Escape had one owner before and has only 195k kms
Has been well maintained. Carfax shows 15 service records.


The 2012 Escape is a five-seat compact crossover SUV with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and rear folding seats.


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Recent repairs include belt tensioner, front brake pads and rotors, front lower control arms with ball joints, sway bar links, outer tie rod ends, rear upper control arms, nuw muffler, alignment and oil change.


Beautiful color combination - shiny blue exterior on tan interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAGnfme-UJg


Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ig67c4aiGjsFiqgCeho4Uim23OcoTmsd


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Republic

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 184,500 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 160,700 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 125,600 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory