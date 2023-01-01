$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2012 Ford Escape
XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner
Location
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
195,700KM
Used
- VIN: 1FMCU0D76CKC71674
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 195,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This Escape comes Carfax Verified, CERTIFIED, and inspected at no extra charge.
This 2012 Escape had one owner before and has only 195k kms
Has been well maintained. Carfax shows 15 service records.
The 2012 Escape is a five-seat compact crossover SUV with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and rear folding seats.
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Recent repairs include belt tensioner, front brake pads and rotors, front lower control arms with ball joints, sway bar links, outer tie rod ends, rear upper control arms, nuw muffler, alignment and oil change.
Beautiful color combination - shiny blue exterior on tan interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAGnfme-UJg
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ig67c4aiGjsFiqgCeho4Uim23OcoTmsd
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
