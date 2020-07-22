+ taxes & licensing
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
If you are looking for a reliable automatic car with great gas mileage, roomy interior, that has never been in accidents, looks sharp and drives smooth with a bargain price then you found it.This 2012 Ford Fiesta is in great condition, looks and drives like new.Comes fully CERTIFIED and inspected with no extra charge Was dealer maintained and never been in accidents - carfax certifiedRecent repairs include new brakes all around: front pads and rotors, rear drum shoes and cylinders, AC compressor, sway bar link.Fuel consumption is as low as 5L per 100 hwy kms1.6L engine provides lots of power with great gas mileage Being Front Wheel Drive the car is great in snow or any other road conditionsLow, only 111k kms, and never been in accidents - CARPROOF verified.Features include cold AC, remote start, keyless entry with two sets of keys, power trunk release, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, tilt steering, CD-MP3 player, power steering, anti lock brakes and much more.Beautiful color combination shiny grey exterior on grey clean interior. Odor free, smoke free, pet free.Perfect combination of economy, safety and reliability.Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments www.autorepublic.caFollowing warranty is included with no extra charge: Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.Available extended warranty up to 48 months WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)Tax and Licensing extraTrade-ins are welcome! No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. We have flexible works hours to accommodate appointments even during evenings and weekendsMechanical & Powertrain 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT engine Front wheel drive Electronic pwr-assisted steering Easy Fuel capless fuel fillerSafety Front disc brakes & rear drum brakes AdvanceTrac stability control w/electronic stability control Dual stage front airbags Passenger occupant detection system Driver knee airbag Side impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners Rear door child safety locks Tire pressure monitoring systemInterior Cloth 60/40-split rear seat w/adjustable headrests Floor console Tilt/telescoping steering wheel Instrumentation -inc: tachometer Message center -inc: trip computer Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down Anti-theft engine immobilizer Air conditioning w/electronic actuation Rear seat heat ducts Rear defroster Door handles w/metallic applique Front door storage bins Dual front sunvisors w/mirrors Center dome lamp -inc: map lights Rear dome lamp Front passenger seat map pocket (6) cupholders Aux 12V pwr point Metallic interior trim Metallic shift knobExterior P185/60R15 BSW tires Steel mini-spare Body-color bumper Black beltline moldings Black decklid eyebrow molding 3-bar chrome grille Quad-beam halogen headlamps Solar-tinted glass body-color pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors body-color door handles Intermittent front wipersAUTO REPUBLIC Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles OMVIC Licensed, UCDA Member, buy with confidence.Vehicle detailed, Canadian vehicle, excellent condition, free carproof, no liens, no accidents, local ontario vehicle, no odors, non smoker vehicle, new wiper blades760 Atherley rd, Orillia, ON AUTO REPUBLIC
