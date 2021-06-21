Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

145,218 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

GL,AWD,LOW KMS,ECO,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,218KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356281
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC9CU496768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, spacious, accident free AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Locking AWD system

Eco driving mode

Downhill brake control

Bluetooth

USB port

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Rear center armrest with cup holders

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

