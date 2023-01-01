Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Patriot

136,858 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr Sport, LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr Sport, LOW KM'S

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1697566488
  2. 1697566488
  3. 1697566490
  4. 1697566490
  5. 1697566487
  6. 1697566490
  7. 1697566490
  8. 1697566489
  9. 1697566472
  10. 1697566479
  11. 1697566487
  12. 1697566485
  13. 1697566479
  14. 1697566490
  15. 1697566486
  16. 1697566478
  17. 1697566480
  18. 1697566490
  19. 1697566481
  20. 1697566486
  21. 1697566489
  22. 1697566479
  23. 1697566477
  24. 1697566485
  25. 1697566481
  26. 1697566490
  27. 1697566485
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,858KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553055
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB2CD620034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer fuel efficient small SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Power locks, windows, mirror

Heated mirrors

Cruise control

A/C

AM/FM CD stereo

Height adjustable drivers seat

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2020 Kia Soul EX IVT...
 81,150 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 93,997 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 171,467 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory