$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2012 Kia Sportage
2012 Kia Sportage
EX Certified Low Kms Well Maintained Extended Warr
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10433292
- Stock #: KS12114
- VIN: KNDPC3A21C7286377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 114,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This suv has 2.4L 4 cyl efficient and reliable engine.
Had one owner since 2014 and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Low kms - only 1114k kms
Has been meticulously maintained. Carfax shows impressive 30 Service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4o4N7C0Zu853/tEbGhEsUl4HU68R4O9K
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Features include Bluetooth, cruise control, AC with dual zone climate control, heated seats, backup parking sensors, roof rack, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, AUX inputs, fog lights, AWD lock, hill descent control, steering wheels controls, towing hitch and much more ...
Has new pads and rotors all around, new sway bar links and oil change.
Beautiful color combination - shiny grey exterior on black clean interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOlr5BQ-T3U
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Republic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1