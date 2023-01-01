Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

114,900 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

705-826-6777

EX Certified Low Kms Well Maintained Extended Warr

Location

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

114,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433292
  • Stock #: KS12114
  • VIN: KNDPC3A21C7286377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile suv that is also great on gas?
This suv has 2.4L 4 cyl efficient and reliable engine.
Had one owner since 2014 and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Low kms - only 1114k kms


Has been meticulously maintained. Carfax shows impressive 30 Service records.
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4o4N7C0Zu853/tEbGhEsUl4HU68R4O9K


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Features include Bluetooth, cruise control, AC with dual zone climate control, heated seats, backup parking sensors, roof rack, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, AUX inputs, fog lights, AWD lock, hill descent control, steering wheels controls, towing hitch and much more ...


Has new pads and rotors all around, new sway bar links and oil change.


Beautiful color combination - shiny grey exterior on black clean interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOlr5BQ-T3U


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

