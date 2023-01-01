$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
I Touring Certified No Accidents Gas Saver Extende
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
170,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10518924
- Stock #: M312170
- VIN: JM1BL1V71C1641961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Great on gas, Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Features include Bluetooth, cruise control, AC, heated seats, steering wheel controls, power windows, locks and mirrors, tilt steering, alloy wheels and more
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRpFSK0d3rk
Low kms, only170k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3Xty9P8kIimzG/aEU9H7neO6D16kAF5+
Recent repairs include: front pads and rotors, rear pads, rotors and calipers, drive belts, rear links, rear shock and shock mount, wheel bearing and more.
2.0L 4 cyl engine provides lots of power with great fuel mileage
Large windows allow great visibility with minimum blind spots. Easy to drive and park.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
