$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2012 Nissan Versa
2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL MINT CERTIFIED GAS SAVER EXTENDED WARRANTY
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,630KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9686938
- Stock #: NV12084
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP5CL378971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel consumption as low as 7L per 100 hyw kms
This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
5 seater with folding 2nd row seats
spacious cabin with plenty of head room
very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spots.
has reliable and efficient engine which makes it great on gas
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Features Include: sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, AC, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power windows, locks and mirrors, alloy rims and much more.
Very low kms - only 84k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Had one owner from 2012 to 2021
Has been well maintained - Carfax shows 29 service records at Nissan Dealer
Link to Carfax report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HxMxIRjR7Yl9Un9AF4tlRpWkfiP0qfUt
Has 1.8L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels.
Gorgeous color combination - shiny red exterior on black mint interior
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwUWPQTUGOg
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Republic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1