FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C.)
TRY YOUR CREDIT TODAY
TRADES WELCOME

2012 Subaru Legacy

247,556 KM

Details Description Features

$5,925

+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Legacy

LTD

12013720

2012 Subaru Legacy

LTD

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,925

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,556KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S3BMGM62C3018118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2012 Subaru Legacy