<p>Low kilometer fuel efficient 7 passenger accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low KMs</p><p>7 Passenger</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p> </p>

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

88,896 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,896KM
Good Condition
VIN KL77P2ET9DK148440

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,896 KM

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Low kilometer fuel efficient 7 passenger accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low KM's

7 Passenger

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Cruise control

A/C

Telescoping steering wheel

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

