2013 Dodge Dart

Sharp and sporty looking, fuel efficient little sedan with alloy wheels, the added convenienve of rear view camera, bluetooth, satellite radio, USB port, touch screen media and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power trunk release, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, abs, traction control, side airbags,window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.