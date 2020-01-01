Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,USB PORT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,USB PORT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,672KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4492008
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA1DD220745
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp and sporty looking, fuel efficient little sedan with alloy wheels, the added convenienve of rear view camera, bluetooth, satellite radio, USB port, touch screen media and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power trunk release, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, abs, traction control, side airbags,window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

