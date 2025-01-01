Menu
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed minivan? Auto Choice Sales has a great option for you! This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in sleek grey is ready to take on family adventures or daily commutes. With its spacious interior and practical design, this minivan offers comfort and versatility for everyone. This Grand Caravan boasts a strong 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a capable and enjoyable ride. Plus, with only 151,924km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to give.

Step inside and experience the comfortable black leather interior. This Dodge Grand Caravan is more than just practical; its designed with convenience in mind.

Here are a few of its standout features:

Remote Start: Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings from the comfort of your home!
Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
Rearview Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the rearview camera.
Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the premium leather seating.
Fuel-Efficient ECON Mode: Save on fuel costs without sacrificing performance!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Used
151,924KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG9DR758179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed minivan? Auto Choice Sales has a great option for you! This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in sleek grey is ready to take on family adventures or daily commutes. With its spacious interior and practical design, this minivan offers comfort and versatility for everyone. This Grand Caravan boasts a strong 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a capable and enjoyable ride. Plus, with only 151,924km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to give.

Step inside and experience the comfortable black leather interior. This Dodge Grand Caravan is more than just practical; it's designed with convenience in mind.

Here are a few of its standout features:

  • Remote Start: Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings from the comfort of your home!
  • Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
  • Rearview Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the rearview camera.
  • Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the premium leather seating.
  • Fuel-Efficient ECON Mode: Save on fuel costs without sacrificing performance!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan