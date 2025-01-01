$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T, ECON, R/V CAM, NAVI, REMOTE START,LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 151,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed minivan? Auto Choice Sales has a great option for you! This 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in sleek grey is ready to take on family adventures or daily commutes. With its spacious interior and practical design, this minivan offers comfort and versatility for everyone. This Grand Caravan boasts a strong 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a capable and enjoyable ride. Plus, with only 151,924km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to give.
Step inside and experience the comfortable black leather interior. This Dodge Grand Caravan is more than just practical; it's designed with convenience in mind.
Here are a few of its standout features:
- Remote Start: Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings from the comfort of your home!
- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
- Rearview Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces is a breeze with the rearview camera.
- Leather Interior: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with the premium leather seating.
- Fuel-Efficient ECON Mode: Save on fuel costs without sacrificing performance!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
