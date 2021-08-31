Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,183 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

SXT,STOW-N-GO,R/V CAM,DVD,ECON,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,183KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8060086
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR570507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, accident free, full stow-n-go minivan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Full Stow-N-Go

Rear view camera

DVD player

Econ

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window & Child safety lock

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

