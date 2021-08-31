2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 1 8 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8060086

8060086 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR570507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,183 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

