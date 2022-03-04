Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

112,170 KM

Details

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

GL,LOW KMS,ECO,HEATED SEATS

GL,LOW KMS,ECO,HEATED SEATS

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$112,170

+ taxes & licensing

112,170KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560457
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9DU109515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, low kilometer Hatchback - Sold certified and available now

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Eco

USB port

Heated seats

Cruise contrl

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

