$112,170+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$112,170
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL,LOW KMS,ECO,HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$112,170
+ taxes & licensing
112,170KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8560457
- VIN: KMHCT5AE9DU109515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient, low kilometer Hatchback - Sold certified and available now
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Eco
USB port
Heated seats
Cruise contrl
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2