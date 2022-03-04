2013 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$112,170 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 1 7 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8560457

8560457 VIN: KMHCT5AE9DU109515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 112,170 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

