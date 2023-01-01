Menu
<p>Low kilometer fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.</p><p> </p><p>High Value Features:</p><p> </p><p>Low KMs</p><p>Eco</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port </p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2013 Kia Rio

118,859 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ ECO,LOW KM'S,HEATED SEATS,B.TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto LX+ ECO,LOW KM'S,HEATED SEATS,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,859KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNADM4A33D6146107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Eco

Bluetooth

USB port 

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
