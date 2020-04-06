2013 Kia Sportage

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Wiper Park

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Machined aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 992 mm

Fuel Capacity: 58 L

Curb Weight: 1522 kg

SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Leg Room: 963 mm

Rear Head Room: 977 mm

Rear exterior parking camera

Overall Width: 1855 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1440 mm

Wheelbase: 2640 mm

Front Leg Room: 1051 mm

Overall height: 1635 mm

Front Hip Room: 1364 mm

Overall Length: 4440 mm

Keyless ignition & door entry

Max cargo capacity: 1547 L

Rear Hip Room: 1246 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2090 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.