2013 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury

2013 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury

Location

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

844-846-7021

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,366KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4867542
  • Stock #: DK2771A
  • VIN: KNDPCCA2XD7427898
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Steel Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2013 Kia Sportage! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Machined aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 992 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 58 L
  • Curb Weight: 1522 kg
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 977 mm
  • Rear exterior parking camera
  • Overall Width: 1855 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1440 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2640 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1051 mm
  • Overall height: 1635 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1364 mm
  • Overall Length: 4440 mm
  • Keyless ignition & door entry
  • Max cargo capacity: 1547 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1246 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2090 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orillia Kia

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

