388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3
844-846-7021
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2013 Kia Sportage! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3