2013 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful, fuel efficient, low kilometre sedan with alloy wheels, tinted windows, power sunroof, bluetooth, USB port, heated seats, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2