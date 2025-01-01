Menu
2013 Nissan Frontier

189,750 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SL 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Mint Condition

12196264

SL 4x4 Crew Cab Certified Mint Condition

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

Used
189,750KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV7DN732207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # NF13189
  • Mileage 189,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is endlessly versatile and reliable.. It does everything you require. Great for towing, easy to load, great to drive. Loves bad weather, especially snow. and rough terrain.


Comes with powerful and reliable V6 4.0L engine
Body on frame with rear leaf springs.
4x4 makes it unstoppable on any reads.
Can tow up to 6500lbs


Has 189k kms - Carfax Verified


Offers a rare combination of a practicality, reliability and safety.


Features include AC, backup camera, Bluetooth, cruise control, tilt steering, power locks, windows and mirrors, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, bed liner towing hitch and brake controller and more.


Has newer all terrain tires


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-XXXX

705-826-6777

