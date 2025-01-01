$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Verano
Premium Turbo Certified Loaded Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,700KM
VIN 1G4PT5SV3E4178251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Perfect combination of Performance, Affordable Luxury and Reliability
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with leather seats, heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote start, push to start, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, alloy rims, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, remote trunk release and much more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPdC3VWX7MQ
Low kms - only 139k kms - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 19 service records
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Nqkw+vzAAewvh%2Fn%2FI2itZmbjdzY3nek
Beautiful color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean leather interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
