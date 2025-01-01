Menu
Perfect combination of Performance, Affordable Luxury and Reliability<br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with leather seats, heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, Bluetooth, remote start, push to start, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, alloy rims, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls, remote trunk release and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPdC3VWX7MQ <br/> <br/> <br/> Low kms - only 139k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 19 service records <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Nqkw+vzAAewvh%2Fn%2FI2itZmbjdzY3nek <br/> <br/> <br/> Beautiful color combination - shiny black exterior on black clean leather interior <br/> Smoke free, odor free vehicle. <br/> <br/> <br/> Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2014 Buick Verano

139,700 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Verano

Premium Turbo Certified Loaded Well Maintained

12803578

2014 Buick Verano

Premium Turbo Certified Loaded Well Maintained

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,700KM
VIN 1G4PT5SV3E4178251

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,700 KM

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

