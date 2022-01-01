Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

159,290 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

LTZ w/1LZ,4X4,CREWCAB,NAVI,LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,290KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC7EG366180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, luxury 4X4 crewcab, accident free 5.3L Silverado - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote Start

Chrome bumpers, wheels & running boards

Rearview camera, collision alert & lane keeping assist

Front & rear sensors

Tonneau cover

Tow package & built in electric brake controller

Navigation, blue tooth, USB port, Satellite radio & touch screen media

Leather interior

Heated seats & steering wheel 

Ventilated seats

Dual climate control

A/C 

Power adjustable pedals

Power seats

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights & fog lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

