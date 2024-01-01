Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth seats, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 1.4L Turbocharged engine and All-Wheel Drive, the Trax can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way, while still delivering impressive fuel economy.</p><p>This Trax comes loaded with features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port for your music, and steering wheel controls for added convenience. Stay warm and comfortable in the winter with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Whether youre driving solo or with a full car, youll enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and cruise control. And with 162,129km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left in it.</p><p><strong>Here are five of this vehicles most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>1.4L Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Enjoy spirited performance and impressive fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained while on the go.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in the winter months.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Power Locks:</strong> Enjoy effortless convenience every day.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth seats, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 1.4L Turbocharged engine and All-Wheel Drive, the Trax can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way, while still delivering impressive fuel economy.

This Trax comes loaded with features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port for your music, and steering wheel controls for added convenience. Stay warm and comfortable in the winter with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Whether you're driving solo or with a full car, you'll enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and cruise control. And with 162,129km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left in it.

Here are five of this vehicle's most enticing features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • 1.4L Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy spirited performance and impressive fuel economy.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained while on the go.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in the winter months.
  • Power Windows and Power Locks: Enjoy effortless convenience every day.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-792-XXXX

705-792-9000

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

