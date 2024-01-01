$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, B.TOOTH, USB
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth seats, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its powerful 1.4L Turbocharged engine and All-Wheel Drive, the Trax can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way, while still delivering impressive fuel economy.
This Trax comes loaded with features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port for your music, and steering wheel controls for added convenience. Stay warm and comfortable in the winter with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Whether you're driving solo or with a full car, you'll enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and cruise control. And with 162,129km on the odometer, this Trax has plenty of life left in it.
Here are five of this vehicle's most enticing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- 1.4L Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy spirited performance and impressive fuel economy.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained while on the go.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in the winter months.
- Power Windows and Power Locks: Enjoy effortless convenience every day.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000