2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,252 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew,ECON,STOW-N-GO,REARVIEW CAM,BLUETOOTH

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew,ECON,STOW-N-GO,REARVIEW CAM,BLUETOOTH

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,252KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER280664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient, full Stow-N-Go minivan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ driving mode

Alloys & rear tint

Rear view camera

Full Stow-N-Go seating

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Rear heat/air

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window and child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag

