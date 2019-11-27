Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

SE,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS,USB PORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS,USB PORT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,072KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388610
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUD68974
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fuel efficient SUV with alloys and tint. The added convenience and safety of rearview camera, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio and heated seats. It is also equipped with cruise control, a/c, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position. Center rear arm rest/cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, abs, traction control, window and child safety locks. For more information or to arrange a test drive call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 83,015 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage EX...
 133,230 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 160,534 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Send A Message