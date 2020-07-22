Menu
2014 Ford Escape

129,750 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

S, REAR VIEW CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5604111
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F76EUB50227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient and stylish SUV with tinted windows, rear view camera, bluetooth, USB port, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

