2014 Ford F-150

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 2 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9448357

9448357 Stock #: N1512626A

N1512626A VIN: 1FTFX1ET2EKG13487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N1512626A

Mileage 79,206 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.