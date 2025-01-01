Menu
Account
Sign In
Super clean and very reliable car <br/> Only 115k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Has sunroof, backup camera, side view camera, push to start, Bluetooth, heated seats, AC with climate control, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY0kYp1NO-4 <br/> <br/> <br/> Has only 115200 kms and had two owners <br/> 2014 to 2018 and 2018 to 2025 <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=krOai11zIInBUinsPGkbO6V4+AIVVB2F <br/> <br/> <br/> Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

2014 Honda Civic

115,200 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

EX Certified Mint Condition Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
12711897

2014 Honda Civic

EX Certified Mint Condition Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12711897
  2. 12711897
  3. 12711897
  4. 12711897
  5. 12711897
  6. 12711897
  7. 12711897
  8. 12711897
  9. 12711897
  10. 12711897
  11. 12711897
  12. 12711897
  13. 12711897
  14. 12711897
  15. 12711897
  16. 12711897
  17. 12711897
  18. 12711897
  19. 12711897
  20. 12711897
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,200KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57EH045203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and very reliable car
Only 115k kms - Carfax Verified


Comes Safety Certified


Has sunroof, backup camera, side view camera, push to start, Bluetooth, heated seats, AC with climate control, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims and much more.


Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY0kYp1NO-4


Has only 115200 kms and had two owners
2014 to 2018 and 2018 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=krOai11zIInBUinsPGkbO6V4+AIVVB2F


Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2014 Honda Civic EX Certified Mint Condition Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2014 Honda Civic EX Certified Mint Condition Well Maintained 115,200 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX Certified Well Maintained Reliable Gas Saver for sale in Orillia, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX Certified Well Maintained Reliable Gas Saver 175,400 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE Certified Reliable Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Toyota Camry SE Certified Reliable Well Maintained 164,300 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2014 Honda Civic