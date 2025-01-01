$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
EX Certified Mint Condition Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,200KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57EH045203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and very reliable car
Only 115k kms - Carfax Verified
Comes Safety Certified
Has sunroof, backup camera, side view camera, push to start, Bluetooth, heated seats, AC with climate control, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, alloy rims and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY0kYp1NO-4
Has only 115200 kms and had two owners
2014 to 2018 and 2018 to 2025
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=krOai11zIInBUinsPGkbO6V4+AIVVB2F
Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
