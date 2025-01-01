$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
LX Certified One Owner Dealer Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,600KM
VIN 2HGFB2F4XEH022280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 202,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and very reliable car
Has been dealer serviced by one owner
29 service records
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has Bluetooth, heated seats, AC, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, tinted windows and much more.
Link to YouTube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xpQLi28jio
Has 202k kms and had one owner
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=J48m6OAXRp1%2F8Ytx6ykIU12tsPJLWzZ2
Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms
A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
