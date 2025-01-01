2014 Honda Civic

Menu
Super clean and very reliable car <br/> Has been dealer serviced by one owner <br/> 29 service records <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Has Bluetooth, heated seats, AC, cruise control, Econ mode, remote keyless entry with sets of keys, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel control, tinted windows and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to YouTube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xpQLi28jio <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 202k kms and had one owner <br/> Link to carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=J48m6OAXRp1%2F8Ytx6ykIU12tsPJLWzZ2 <br/> <br/> <br/> Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/>

202,600 KM

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

VIN 2HGFB2F4XEH022280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
