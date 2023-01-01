Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

115,347 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD AUTO HEATED SEATS REMOTE START

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD AUTO HEATED SEATS REMOTE START

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9565114
  • Stock #: NG663557B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H33EH106986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NG663557B
  • Mileage 115,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Gray 2014 Honda CR-V LX 4D Sport Utility AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
