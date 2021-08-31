Menu
2014 Honda Fit

109,577 KM

$12,995

$12,995 + tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2014 Honda Fit

2014 Honda Fit

LX, LOW KMS, BLUETOOTH

2014 Honda Fit

LX, LOW KMS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,577KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7981323
  • VIN: LUCGE8G52E3004973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean, fuel efficient, low kilometer hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low kilometers

Fuel efficient

Bluetooth

Cruise control

A/C

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

