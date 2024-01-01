$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL, ECO, B.TOOTH, HEATED SEATS
2014 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL, ECO, B.TOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV _ Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Eco
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000