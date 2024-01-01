2014 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
<p>Fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV _ Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>AWD</p><p>Eco</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

157,678 KM

Details

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
157,678KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JTCAF5EU932299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV _ Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

AWD

Eco

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
